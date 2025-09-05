Colorado Springs Fire Department honors retired captain who died from job-related cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - At 12:30 today, Pikes Peak Ave and Colorado Ave will be closed down as the Colorado Springs Fire Department honors the life and legacy of retired Captain Patrick Rogacki.

Image from CSFD

Ret. Capt. Rogacki died after years of fighting an aggressive form of job-related cancer. The fire department said Capt. Rogacki's cancer was the result of his work at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks. He was also a Search Group Manager with Colorado Task Force 1, part of the Wildland Program, a Medical Lieutenant, and spent more than a decade on the high-angle rescue team during his 35-year tenure with CSFD.

