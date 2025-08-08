CSFD mourns firefighter who faced job-related cancer after helping in 9/11 search and rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they're mourning the loss of retired Captain Patrick Rogacki.

CSFD says Captain Rogacki was sent to New York in the aftermath of 9/11, coordinating with Colorado Task Force 1 on search and rescue efforts at Ground Zero. CSFD says his work led to job-related cancer, which he had been battling for quite a long time, and resulted in his passing.

According to the CDC, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society says that smoke and hazardous materials pose a risk to firefighters. As materials burn, many release carcinogens.

“Captain Rogacki served our community and citizens with excellence for 35 years. He was a

passionate and dedicated firefighter who always went above and beyond, whether on a single alarm

or in broader roles with the CSFD Honor Guard and Colorado Task Force 1,” said Fire Chief Randy

Royal in a press release. “We are saddened that his service at Ground Zero led to his passing, but we are proud of the positive impacts he made locally and nationally. We are honored to have had him as part of the CSFD family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, and we look forward to honoring him at his memorial service.”

CSFD says Captain Rogacki was with the department for roughly 35 years. Besides helping after 9/11, he was sent all over the United States in times of crisis, including assisting after the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.