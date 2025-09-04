Cañon City and Colorado Springs teachers named as finalists for 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education (CDE) announced on Thursday that two Southern Colorado teachers are among eight finalists for Colorado's 2026 Teacher of the Year.

The first, Julie Milam, is a science teacher hailing from Cañon City High School. The other finalist is Emily Gaytan, a first-grade teacher with Harrison School District 2.

Milam and Gaytan were selected from 22 semifinalists, the CDE says. According to a press release, they both will receive $1,500 as finalists.

“These finalists demonstrate the passion and perseverance it takes to make a lasting difference in education,” said Boettcher Vice President of Grants & Programs Tiffany Anderson. “Boettcher is proud to recognize teachers who bring excellence and joy to their work every day.”

The CDE will still need to announce two other finalists. The final winner will represent the state of Colorado for the National Teacher of the Year program.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.