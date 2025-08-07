Colorado Springs DEA executes drug raid, alleged Mexican cartel members distributing drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, a spokesperson with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed two search warrants were executed at the Village East Apartments on Hathaway Drive in Colorado Springs.

The DEA says the raid happened Thursday morning. They allege the apartments were being used to distribute drugs by Mexican cartel members.

During the execution of the warrants, agents say they seized a handgun, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, in addition to a large amount of money.

The agency says 5 individuals were arrested inside the apartments for immigration violations and transferred to ICE. DEA says it is committed to removing individuals who are poisoning our community with deadly drugs.

KRDO13 has reached out to the Village East Apartments, and they said they had no comment.

