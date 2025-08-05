WATCH: City leaders talk safety for students walking to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and Colorado Springs School District 11 discussed student pedestrian safety at 11 a.m. You can watch their press conference below:

The city says traffic engineering has been making efforts to make the walk to school safer, including improvements to school crossings and pedestrian routes.

Over at Twain Elementary School, the city has started work to reconfigure the crosswalk, rebuild the pedestrian signal, and add curb bump-outs to shorten the crossing distance.

KRDO13 is working on a full story on school safety ahead of the start of classes. This article will be updated with the latest.

