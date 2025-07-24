New safety measures will be implemented at Twain Elementary for the upcoming school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -Students walking to Twain Elementary School will soon have a safer route to class.

The City of Colorado Springs plans to start work Monday, July 28, on North Chelton Road near the intersection with Marion Drive. Crews will reconfigure the crosswalk, rebuild the pedestrian signal, and add curb bump-outs to shorten the crossing distance.

City officials say the changes will make it easier for drivers to see pedestrians, especially students walking from nearby neighborhoods.

"Be aware, changes are coming," said Tony Karr, the executive director of school operations. "It’s gonna work to support student safety...so students feel safe when they’re coming to school and can learn at their highest level."

The improvements are part of a school safety project and are expected to be completed within two weeks, prior to the start of the school year.

No road closures are planned during construction, but drivers can expect lane shifts and some bike lane closures as crews work on each side of the road.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.