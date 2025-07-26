Skip to Content
Top Stories

US Health Secretary RFK Jr. speaks to Governors in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
New
Published 4:36 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On day two of the National Governors' Association's (NGA) annual summer meeting, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr., spoke to the group about pressing health issues facing the country.

On stage at the Broadmoor, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) moderated the fireside chat, and afterwards, a panel of governors was able to ask questions to Secretary Kennedy.

“There are opportunities for all of us to live up to our obligation to our children and really give them a chance in life, and change not only their physical health, but also their mental health,” said Secretary Kennedy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Governor Polis leads charge for education at National Governors Association

Yesterday, KRDO13 attended the NGA meeting to hear Governor Polis's education road map, titled 'Let's Get Ready,' as the Federal Government plans to roll back education standards and regulations to the states. Friday's event also featured United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Read more about the NGA's summer meeting in Colorado Springs here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.