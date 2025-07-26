US Health Secretary RFK Jr. speaks to Governors in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On day two of the National Governors' Association's (NGA) annual summer meeting, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F Kennedy Jr., spoke to the group about pressing health issues facing the country.

On stage at the Broadmoor, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee (R) moderated the fireside chat, and afterwards, a panel of governors was able to ask questions to Secretary Kennedy.

“There are opportunities for all of us to live up to our obligation to our children and really give them a chance in life, and change not only their physical health, but also their mental health,” said Secretary Kennedy.

Yesterday, KRDO13 attended the NGA meeting to hear Governor Polis's education road map, titled 'Let's Get Ready,' as the Federal Government plans to roll back education standards and regulations to the states. Friday's event also featured United States Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

