Governor Polis leads charge for education at National Governors Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, Governors from across America gathered at The Broadmoor for the National Governors Association (NGA) summer meeting.

Friday's agenda holds a session spearheaded by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Polis created an initiative called "Let’s Get Ready! Educating All Americans for Success." He says it's a roadmap for governors to lead their states toward education systems that work better for all learners and for our economic competitiveness.

NGA Chair, Gov. Polis, is expected to present alongside U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, Mark Cuban and NGA Vice Chair, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

KRDO13 will be at the presentation, and we plan to bring you all the details on KRDO13 News at 5 and 6 o'clock.