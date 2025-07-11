Colorado Springs HVAC company gives new $15k AC system to family fighting chorinc heart issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs business is proving this week that there are things more important than making a profit on every single job.

It all started when the good folks over at Around The Clock Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electric made a service call to a local customer with life-threatening health issues.

Eddie Williams found out he wouldn't be able to afford the repairs that his 23-year-old air conditioner needed.

"I have congestive heart failure, and I can't work anymore," Williams said.

But with temperatures consistently hitting the upper 80s and 90s, something needed to be done.

"After we got through talking and he kind of explained his whole story about his health issues and his medical bills, I decided to give the owner a call and see what we could do for him," Shane Noblett, service manager at Around the Clock, said.

"And we ended up getting an entire system for free for him."

They went straight to work finishing the entire installation in mere days, surprising the man's family with a brand new state-of-the-art system, coming equipped with an electrostatic and UV light filter to help with Williams' health, would've cost $15,000 to $18,000 in normal cases, but this was no normal case.

"Things like this just don't," Williams paused, "It's not common for stuff like this to happen to our family like this."

"All of them came up and started hugging me, and every time I've talked to him since, it's been tears of joy," Noblett said.

As if they could do any more, crews from Around the Clock mowed the Williams' lawn today after they finished installing the new air conditioning system.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.