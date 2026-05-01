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Zayn cancela los conciertos en Estados Unidos de la gira “The Konnakol Tour”

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Published 8:33 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

Zayn canceló todas las presentaciones que tenía programadas en Estados Unidos como parte de su próxima gira “The Konnakol Tour”.

A través de sus historias de Instagram, el exintegrante de One Direction compartió un mensaje en el que agradeció a sus fans por el apoyo y el cariño que le han mostrado tras el lanzamiento de su más reciente disco, “Konnakol”, estrenado el pasado 17 de abril. También dio las gracias por las oraciones y buenos deseos relacionados con su salud.

El cantante hizo referencia al episodio que compartió ese mismo día, cuando publicó una fotografía desde un hospital sin ofrecer mayores detalles sobre su situación médica. En el mensaje difundido este 1 de mayo, Zayn aseguró que se encuentra en casa descansando y recuperándose, aunque no explicó cuál es su padecimiento. Además, señaló que tuvo que reajustar su agenda para los próximos meses y reducir la cantidad de conciertos de la gira.
La página de Ticketmaster en Estados Unidos ya muestra como cancelados los 20 conciertos que tenía previstos en ese país entre julio, agosto, septiembre y noviembre. Lo mismo sucedió con los recitales programados en Dublín, Glasgow y Birmingham, previstos para mayo.

Pese a las cancelaciones, algunas fechas siguen en pie. Hasta el momento, continúan confirmados conciertos en Manchester, Londres, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Ciudad de México, Santiago, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo y Lima, programados entre mayo, junio y octubre. Las entradas para esos shows continúan a la venta.

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