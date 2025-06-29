Colorado Springs crash leads to shooting arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday afternoon, just before 2 p.m., Colorado Springs police were called to an injury crash in the 5400 block of Constitution Ave.

Police say that during the investigation, officers learned that the driver of the car that caused the crash had been involved in a shooting call for service from earlier this week.

The investigation led to an incident on Tuesday, June 24, at about 1:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of Palmer Park Blvd., where a vehicle was shot, according to CSPD.

The officers say they were able to develop probable cause and arrest the driver, later identified as Clea Jamerson, of Saturday's crash for the shooting from earlier in the week.

Police say a separate vehicle, which was believed to be involved in the shooting incident, was searched, and additional evidence was located tying it to the shooting. CSPD reports that several handguns were recovered from a vehicle. The crash vehicles were not involved in the shooting incident, according to police.