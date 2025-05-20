CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man accused of going on nude crime spree in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, Colorado Springs police say they were called to the 1400 block of West Pikes Peak Avenue to investigate an in-progress burglary.

KRDO13 spoke with the homeowner there, who said they woke up to the sound of shattering.

They say a man forced his way in through one of their doors after trying multiple times. Once inside, they say he went through many of their belongings, not taking anything but instead just laying them out on the floor.

The homeowner tells KRDO13 that the man then took off his clothing and went into their bathroom.

They say he then seemed to be overcome with rage, and when the homeowner later entered the bathroom, they found it destroyed. Their bathroom window was shattered, and the homeowner says it appears the man crawled out of it.

Security camera footage captured the man then climbing on top of a van outside the home. The man could be seen jumping up and down and rocking the van. The homeowner tells KRDO13 that the person they knew inside the van woke up to the van shaking. The video shows the van driving off with the man still on top of the vehicle.

After that, police say the suspect eventually made his way to the 1300 block of West Colorado Avenue.

On Tuesday, a boarded-up window could be seen at Eve's Revolution, a clothing boutique in Old Colorado City owned by Amie Bennight. Bennight also co-owns Delilah's Fashion Truck and Boutique, a business right next door, with Julie Megahan.

Megahan tells KRDO13 the man threw one of their flower pots through the window to break into Eve's Revolution on Saturday morning.

"We lost a pot out of it and some clothing, and some decor inside," explained Julie Megahan.

Megahan woke up to a message from Bennight alerting her to the break-in, and says she came straight over to help clean up. While on Tuesday the window remained boarded up, the store is open.

"I think it's just being a small business owner. We are resilient, and you know how to bounce back from things," shared Megahan.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they apprehended 46-year-old Chad Orr at the boutique.

"When the police came, he was standing in the doorway, and apparently he had some jewelry in his hands," said Megahan.

She said they were able to get the jewelry back. Megahan also explained that there was some blood on the clothes in the store, which were damaged.

Orr was taken to the hospital. KRDO13 asked CSPD if Orr was under the influence, but they could not confirm.

Orr now faces multiple counts of burglary, as well as charges of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

The homeowner tells KRDO13 this is a good reminder to make sure your doors and windows are all locked and secured. They run a worship service out of their home and say they hope the man can get help and find Jesus.

