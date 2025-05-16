Woman taken to hospital following shooting near Helen Hunt Falls

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - A woman was shot early Friday morning on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. The victim told police the shooting happened near Helen Hunt Falls.

Colorado Springs police say they found the woman miles down the road, outside North Cheyenne Canon Park, near Cheyenne Boulevard and Cresta Road. She told police she was shot in the parking lot near Helen Hunt Falls; the call came in around 2:50 a.m.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.