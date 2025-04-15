Police provide gun locks to prevent accidents like one that killed Manitou Springs 4-year-old

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) announced it will be offering free handgun locks to residents. MSPD says it's part of its ongoing commitment to firearm safety.

The department says the locks are available on a first come, first served basis. They can be picked up at the police department window at 606 Manitou Ave.

Police say one of the main goals is to prevent accidents. Just a few years ago, a 4-year-old child shot and killed himself in Manitou Springs after his family reportedly left a loaded gun in the front seat of the car.

Ultimately, the mother of the child pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death and criminally negligent homicide in 2022. Prosecutors said her son's death could have been prevented.

PAST COVERAGE: Parents arrested, face child abuse charges after 4-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot

Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto said it was a tragic situation.

"A loaded firearm where a young child can get ahold of it. Nothing good is going to happen. Nothing at all," said Manitou Springs Police Chief Bill Otto.

The 4-year-old's death happened in the parking lot of a marijuana dispensary. According to court documents, the boy's father went in to buy marijuana and left a loaded gun in an open dashboard cubby. The boy's mother, Ashlynne Perez, was in the car when her 4-year-old unbuckled from his car seat and crawled to the front; court documents say Perez turned away and heard a bang.

"Unfortunately, that poor little child and his family paid the price," said Otto.

The charge against the father was dismissed, and the case was closed, according to Colorado Court records. The mother, Ashlynne Perez, was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of probation after she pleaded guilty to two charges following her 4-year-old son's death.

"If that handgun lock, was on that that firearm, that accident would not have happened," said Otto.

Police Chief Bill Otto is encouraging community members and parents alike to come get a free lock for a simple fix that could save a little one’s life.

"It's important to us in a way that we do not have to respond to a kid that has accidentally got ahold of mom and dad's gun and shot themselves or someone else. As we all know, kids are inquisitive. They're curious. They see the guns lying around. They want to pick them up. They want to play with them. They have no idea how it can be so dangerous in the finality of it if they accidentally shoot themselves," explained the police chief.

MORE DETAILS: Manitou Springs Police Department offering free handgun locks

"We discovered we have about 30 to 40 extra gun locks they can use for handguns, long rifles, shotguns. Instead of leaving them sitting around, we might as well put them to good use and give them to our community if they want them. All they have to do is come by first come, first serve, and they can have a free gun lock," Chief Otto added.

MSPD shared these photos of the handgun locks available.

Source: MSPD

Source: MSPD

"If anybody, anybody, whether or not, they've used firearms before or they have no clue on how these things work, come down. There will be an officer around that can show them how the firearm works, whether it be a rifle, again, a shotgun, or a handgun. We'll take the time, and we'll make sure they understand the basics of how to handle that firearm and the lock to go along with that," said Chief Otto.

Chief Otto also explained that he is more than happy to order more handgun locks if there's a demand in the community.