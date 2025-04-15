Manitou Springs Police Department offering free handgun locks

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Gun owners can pick up a free gun lock from the Manitou Springs Police Department this week, while supplies last.

The department says they are giving out the locks on a first come, first served basis. They will not hold any locks. Residents can pick up a lock at the police department window, located at 606 Manitou Ave. They can also call (719)685-5407 for more information.

The department says one of their main focuses is child safety, especially as kids are about to be out of school for the summer.

A 2023 report from the Children's Hospital Colorado says that firearms have resulted in more deaths for Colorado children than car accidents have.

“Secure firearm storage is one of the most effective ways to prevent accidents and unauthorized access,” said Police Chief Bill Otto in a release. “Providing free locks is a simple but important step to help protect our residents.”