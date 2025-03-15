Skip to Content
Vandals destroy a car in Pueblo and it was all caught on camera

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Vandals destroy a car and it was all caught on camera, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage.

Angelina Lobato told KRDO13 she was home when the incident happened. She had just finished her 12-hour shift and was cooking dinner when all of a sudden she heard loud bangs outside of her home. 

Lobato heard someone yell at her and that's when she ran over to check her car. She couldn't believe that people went out of their way to destroy her car.

"It just came out of nowhere, and so I am frustrated and hurt. I'm hurt and mad about it because like, I work hard for my stuff," said Lobato. "They slashed my driver's side tire, and part of my back driver's side tire, and they busted my windshield."

Lobato said she's looked at the surveillance video multiple times but can't identify the suspects.

"I like rewinding that video so much to where I'm, thinking about, like, who that could be. But they don't look familiar. I asked a couple friends if they look[ed] familiar," said Lobato.

Lobato did file a police report with the Pueblo Police Department. If you have any information on the suspects, you're asked to contact them.

Karla Sosa

Karla Sosa is a bilingual multimedia journalist for KRDO13. Learn more about her here.

