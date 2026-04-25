Tracking Cooler Weather: Daily Chances for Showers and Storms

We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday evening, with a slight chance of showers and even a thunderstorms late in the evening. We will see breezy conditions with southeast winds at around 5 to 15 mph. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for the southern portion of the I-25 corridor, portions of the High Country, and the San Luis Valley until 8 P.M. Saturday night due to dry and breezy conditions. We could see wind gust up to 40 mph is possible. Expect overnight lows in the mid 30s for most areas along the Pikes Peak Corridor, with 20s in the High Country. Isolated snow showers are possible in the highest peaks of the high country.

Sunday we will continue to see highs in the 60s to 70s with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms. The High Country will see widespread rain and snow showers then they will become isolated as we head into the afternoon. Along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains we will continue to have isolated rain chances beginning in the afternoon and lasting through the evening. Some of the storms out on the Eastern Plains may be on the severe side. We will dry out by the night time but portions of the High Country will still continue to see some scattered snow showers.

The wet weather continues into Monday for the Pikes Peak Region. The High Country will see rain and snow showers. The I-25 corridor will see rain showers by the afternoon, but portions of Teller County could see some snow or a mix during this time. Then the rain will continue to push East and we will dry out by the midnight hour. Temperatures will continue to be in the 60s to 70s.

Tuesday will bring us a slight chance of afternoon showers with highs in the lower 60s. We do expect the gusty winds to return on this day, and we are look at the possibility of Fire Weather Conditions, so we could see some Red Flag Warnings issued for a good portion of our viewing area.

We will continue to see daily chances for showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon hours on Wednesday and right through Friday. We will see highs near 60 degrees.