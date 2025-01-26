Hammer throw accident at Colorado Springs high school club track meet kills one

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - During a high school club track meet at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs a participant in the meet made an errant hammer throw which struck and killed one male spectator.

UPDATE at 4:10 p.m.:

Colorado United Track Club issued a statement about the tragedy at the club track meet at UCCS. They say the man who died was the father of a member of the CO United Track team who attends Vista Ridge High School.

The track team along with D12 is working to best support the athletes and families who were affected by the tragedy at the track meet.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Student Union at Cheyanne Mountain High School the track club, in conjunction with D12, will offer a space for support and connection for those affected. The club says social workers with D12 will be there for support.

The rest of the meet is canceled and organizers are unsure if or when it will be rescheduled.

Original Article:

A spokesperson for UCCS said in a statement that the accident occurred Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the Mountain Lion Fieldhouse. First responders provided medical care and ultimately pronounced the audience member dead at the scene.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” said UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet.

Colorado Springs Police told KRDO13 that the man killed was protecting his wife and son from the 25lbs metal ball thrown.

The field event hammer throw does not involve throwing a literal hammer. The World Athletics Organization defines the 'hammer' thrown in this event as "a metal ball that’s attached to a grip by a steel wire."

No charges have been filed at this time.