Colorado Springs Fire Department fighting a fire at a storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is fighting a fire at a storage facility off Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Update at 6:45 p.m.:

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:17 p.m. and arrived five minutes later. A Lieutient on the scene told KRDO13 the fire did start inside one of the units and they were able to put it out before it spread to any other units.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Original article:

The fire department says smoke was seen coming from two storage units at the facility. In a video posted to Twitter/X firefighters can be seen cutting open the smoking storage units.

At this time it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone is injured in the fire.

KRDO13 heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.