Gov. Jared Polis to attend Trump’s 2nd presidential inauguration ceremony

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces he will attend Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration ceremony as Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA).

Polis released a statement on the announcement:

“As Chair of the National Governors Association, I’m leading a national bipartisan group of America’s governors to attend the Presidential inauguration. The relationship between states and the federal government is critical to getting things done and delivering for Americans, and I look forward to making sure that the voice of the Governors and the states is heard in Washington D.C.”

Earlier this week officials announced Trump's inauguration will be held indoors due to the freezing temperatures forecasted at the nation's capitol.