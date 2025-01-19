Colorado State Patrol Trooper part of multi-car crash at Hwy 24 intersection in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -

UPDATE at 6:45 p.m.: Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened at 4:48 p.m. The State Trooper was transporting a suspect when the crash happened with a red Toyota Prius. Colorado State Patrol did not indicate what caused the crash or who was at fault in their statement.

The person in the back of the Trooper's car was arrested on a previous warrant and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The State Trooper was also sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons, the driver of the Prius refused to be transported to the hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Credit Richard Muszynski Credit Colorado State Patrol Credit Colorado State Patrol Credit Richard Muszynski Credit Richard Muszynski Credit Richard Muszynski

Original article:

Local law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Newt Drive and Highway 24. One of the cars involved was a State Patrol car.

C-Dot is reporting Westbound lanes of Highway 24 are closed and drives should expect delays due to the crash. A detour is in place.

KRDO13 will update this story when more information is made available.