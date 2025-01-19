Colorado Springs Police asking for the community’s help to find missing teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community to help find 15-year-old Cyrena Frates.

Police say Cyrena was last seen on Friday, January 17, 2025, in the 1700 block of West Boulder Street. Frates is around 5’5” and 160 lbs, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top, and a blue zip-up jacket.

Colorado Springs PD belives Cyrena is staying with friends or others known to her. If you have seen or know of Cyrena’s location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.