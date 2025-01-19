Skip to Content
Top Stories

Colorado Springs Police asking for the community’s help to find missing teen

Colorado Springs Police are looking for 15-year-old Cyrena Frates.
CSPD
Colorado Springs Police are looking for 15-year-old Cyrena Frates.
By
New
Published 5:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the community to help find 15-year-old Cyrena Frates.

Police say Cyrena was last seen on Friday, January 17, 2025, in the 1700 block of West Boulder Street. Frates is around 5’5” and 160 lbs, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top, and a blue zip-up jacket.

Colorado Springs PD belives Cyrena is staying with friends or others known to her. If you have seen or know of Cyrena’s location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content