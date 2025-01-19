Cinder block thrown through family’s window, 2-year-old injured, 3 juveniles arrested in connection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs family is still recovering after a father and child were hurt by a cinder block thrown through their window while they were sleeping early Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs Police say it happened on Copper Springs View in Colorado Springs.

The family tells KRDO 13 the father and his young child were sleeping on the couch with the TV on when they were suddenly woken up by the sound of glass breaking and found a cinder block in their living room.

The child's mother says her husband and two-year-old son were right underneath the window the cinder block went through.

The pair did suffer minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital.

The mother told KRDO13 they were able to get the window temporarily covered, and they've been able to stay warm in their apartment.

Police say they arrested three juveniles in connection with the case.