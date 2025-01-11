Skip to Content
NORTHCOM sends 302nd Airlift Wing to fight fires in Southern California

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - California is getting more help from the Centennial state to fight the desistating fires ravaging the state.

On Saturday, the Air Force Reserves' 302nd Airlift Wing took off from Peterson Space Force Base to help provide air support to those fighting the fires on the ground.

Crews packed fuel and supplies in their C-130's this morning for their journey west. A military spokesperson said the pilots and planes are equipped to handle fires like this.

The C-130's are equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems. Colonel Deanna Franks said, "Approximately 3000 gallons of retardant can exit the aircraft in less than 10 seconds in order to contain that boundary layer that's needed for those fires. And more importantly, that helps the ground forces to help suppress and push back on this fire line."

US Northern Command has eight aircraft deployed right now. Each team is expected to be stationed in California for two weeks.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

