Arrest documents detail what lead up to Pueblo Christmas day murder

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has obtained arrest records that detail what led the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) to arrest Joseph Rodriguez. Rodriguez is accused of killing Justin Lee Sapeda.

Crime scene tape blocked off the sidewalk of Himes Avenue where Pueblo Police say 36-year-old Justin Sapeda's body was found early Christmas morning. Days later Joseph Rodriguez was arrested for first-degree murder.

Arrest papers show that PPD tracked down security camera footage of Sapeda and Rodriguez running into each other at a liquor store on Christmas Eve. There they hugged each other. Sapeda asked if he could join in on his old friend's Christmas Eve plans.

Rodriguez told Pueblo Police they had known each other since 7th grade.

Rodriguez admitted to police that he and Sapeda were drinking and playing video games when Sapeda asked for a ride to his sister's house.

Rodriguez said yes and told police that's the last thing he remembers.

PPD received multiple calls about a truck driving recklessly in the area but said when they arrived the truck was gone.

Arrest documents attempt to fill the gap with police reporting Rodriguez broke into Sapeda's sister's home. PPD says Rodriguez hit her chain link fence with his truck, and ultimately struck Sapeda.

KRDO13 spoke with Justin Sapeda's sister on Christmas day.

"What they did to my brother was wrong. he didn't deserve that. We should be waking up with these little girls, unwrapping presents until he's in a body bag," said Ashley Sapeda.

Police say Rodriguez later reached back out to them after they made initial contact about his potential involvement in the case. Now he's in custody in the Pueblo County Jail.