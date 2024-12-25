Pueblo Police investigate city’s 19th homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On December 25, 2024, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was called to the 2600 block of Himes Ave just after 7 a.m.

The department says they got a report of an unconscious person on the sidewalk.

PPD says officers arrived on the scene and they located a deceased male in a driveway. Officers requested the assistance of the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Investigations. PPD says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The deceased victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. PPD says this is an active, ongoing investigation.

If you have any information PPD asks that you contact them at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at 719- 320-6037. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 719-542-7867 or click here.

This is the City’s 19th official homicide in 2024. Pueblo Police say they are actively investigating additional suspicious deaths that occurred in September and December of this year that have not been deemed homicides as of Dec. 25.