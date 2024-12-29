Hwy 96 & 165 in Custer County to be closed for multiple days due to rockslide, says C-DOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Custer County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a rock slide at the intersection of Colorado Highway 96 and 165 closed down sections of both highways. Officials say that closure will last days.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says the Colorado Department of Transportation is anticipating a multi-day highway closure to allow an inspection by a geologist to find out if the rock slide is stable before crews can enter the slide zone and begin cleanup.

The sheriff's office says specialized rockfall mitigation may be needed.

Custer County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office provided a list of alternate routes for drivers:

1.) Canon City to Westcliffe via Oak Creek Grade (CR 255) or

2.) Canon City to Westcliffe via Copper Gulch (CR 215) or

3.) Texas Creek to Westcliffe via Highway 69.