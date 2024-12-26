Scouting America Troop offering curbside pickup for Christmas trees

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs Scouting America troop, formerly known as the Boy Scouts, has been recycling Christmas trees in the county for more than 20 years.

The service is free, but donations are welcome. The group uses the funds for their organization.

The donation event is also a way to get the Scouts involved in the community. Assisting others is one scout's favorite thing to do.

"Probably help with camping or helping with whatever they need me to do. So just helping. Period," shared Scout Sergio Goitia.

6th grader Sergio Goitia’s parents are in the Air Force and after moving to Colorado Springs just this year, he’s found community in his troop.

"I chose this one because it's a smaller troop and we get a lot done fast," said Goitia.

Now the 6th grader is quickly working his way up to Eagle Scout.

"I went to, camp alexander for my merit badges, and I did a rifle in communication and, tenderfoot second class," explained the Scout.

It’s camps like those that the donations help troops to pay for.

"Those sorts of, you know, week or longer type outings like big backpacking trips, multi-day rafting trips, a lot of those activities, the fees have increased pretty dramatically over the last couple of years," said Rich Shertzer, the chief sponsor of the tree collection drive.

Now Goitia wants to say thank you in advance to those who donate.

"I'll probably say thank you for your donations because it's really helping us for all three of the troops 77, 78 and 79," said Goitia.

All of those troops camp up north near the Air Force Academy, which is where the recycled mulch also gets put to use. The campsites are also used by search and rescue teams to train dogs. The Cub Scouts also get to camp there.

"It's helping our campsites with mulch so that the campsites can grow," explained Goitia.

Scouts will be personally picking up trees directly from people's curb on Jan. 4, 5, 11, and 12.

If you're looking to get rid of your Christmas tree the Scouts will be accepting tree donations at Eagleview Middle School and the parking lot for Progressive on Voyager Pkwy on Jan. 11 and 12.

You can find more details on the Scouts' operation and schedule a pick curbside pickup here.

