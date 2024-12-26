Looking to recycle your Christmas tree now that the holiday is over? Here’s how

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Now that Christmas is over, the age-old debate begins: When do the decorations come down?

We can't answer that question for you, but we can help you figure out what to do with your décor now – specifically, your live Christmas tree.

Unlike artificial trees, real Christmas trees are often considered a more sustainable option due to their recyclability.

Treecycle is offering residents the chance to reduce tree waste during the first two weeks of January by turning recycled trees into mulch for the community.

The event is organized by El Paso County, with assistance from the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports.

For a suggested minimum donation of only $5 per tree, area residents can drop off trees at six convenient locations throughout the County. All donations go towards supporting youth development programs in the community through Colorado Springs Youth Sport, and are also being accepted online.

Trees will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29 and January 4 and 5, 2025:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

(Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway) Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

(South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road) Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

(Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive) UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

(Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.) Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street)

(Gateway Road & 30th Street) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Additionally, tree drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas St.) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays over December 26-31, 2024 and January 2-18 & 21-31, 2025. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off and tree debris, other than from Christmas trees, cannot be accepted.

For more information, visit www.COSTreeCycle.org.