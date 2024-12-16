New video shows alleged burglar who beat an elderly Colorado Springs man with a tire iron

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Neal Davis is recovering after a person allegedly used the blunt force of a tire iron to smash his head, landing him in the hospital. Early Sunday, December 15, 2024, Davis woke up to the sound of shattering glass.

Neighbors say this is the first time they've heard of a break-in in the area in the last 30 years. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed to KRDO13 that this is the only forced entry in the last year.

One neighbor couldn't sleep when he heard the news, since he had first-hand experience of someone breaking into his own home in the past.

"Having your home invaded is a horrible experience," said neighbor David McIntosh.

McIntosh rushed over to his neighbors in the early morning to see what he could do to help. He assisted the elderly couple by boarding up their window. McIntosh went to a local home improvement store and got all of the necessary supplies and helped the couple get organized.

Another neighbor shared Ring camera video that captured the alleged burglar running away from the house after Davis said he jumped out of the window to escape.

On Monday CSPD confirmed to KRDO13 that this case is still under active investigation and they have yet to arrest a suspect.

CSPD has a crime prevention unit that can go to your home or business and give tips on what could change to help prevent criminals from breaking in. More details can be found here.