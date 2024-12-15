Southern Colorado VA Clinics changing their hours of operation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The hours of operation at the VA Clinics in Colorado Springs and La Junta are changing starting on December 16.

In Colorado Springs, the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic's new hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The VA says the changes will mean the clinic will be open longer into the evening on Mondays and Tuesdays and no longer open on Saturdays.

The VA blames the changes on staffing issues.

“These new hours will allow us to serve Veterans better by allocating our resources where they are most needed,” said Amir Farooqi, Interim Director of the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System.

In La Junta, the VA Clinic will be opening 30 minutes later at 8 a.m. Officials say this change is due to the small size of the clinic and to ensure the safety of staff by having at least two staff members working at all times.

