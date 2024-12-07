All southbound lanes of Powers Blvd shut down due to rollover accident
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -
UPDATE at 9:10 p.m.: KRDO13's on-scene photographer says one lane is now open but traffic is moving slowly. It looks like a one-car crash caused by the car hitting the railing.
The cause of the crash has not formally been identified and it is not known if speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
Original article:
All southbound lanes of Powers Blvd are shut down due to a rollover accident.
The Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted they are on the scene of the crash on Powers Blvd just south of Omaha Blvd.
KRDO13 is sending a photographer to the scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.