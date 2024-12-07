Skip to Content
All southbound lanes of Powers Blvd shut down due to rollover accident

KRDO
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -

UPDATE at 9:10 p.m.: KRDO13's on-scene photographer says one lane is now open but traffic is moving slowly. It looks like a one-car crash caused by the car hitting the railing.

The cause of the crash has not formally been identified and it is not known if speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Original article:

All southbound lanes of Powers Blvd are shut down due to a rollover accident.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted they are on the scene of the crash on Powers Blvd just south of Omaha Blvd.

KRDO13 is sending a photographer to the scene and will update this article when more information becomes available.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

