“I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country:” Gov. Polis says Biden tarnished his legacy

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - After news broke that President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden before his sentencing for gun crime and tax convictions Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Twitter/X to weigh in on the pardon.

Gov. Polis issued this tweet from his personal account:

"While as a father I certainly understand President @JoeBiden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son."

RELATED: President Biden pardons his son Hunter Biden