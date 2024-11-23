Plane crash in Northern Colorado kills 2, injures one

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A plane crash near Storm Mountain in Northern Colorado killed two and injured another.

According to the Governor's Office, the two killed in the crash were pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten. The plane was conducting a routine training mission for aerial photography. All three on the plane were members of the Civil Air Patrol, which routinely helps in the search-and-rescue of lost hikers or hunters, location of downed aircraft, and transport of emergency personnel or medical materials.

Randall Settergran was the third member of the flight. Settergran survived the initial crash and was rescued by the Colorado Army National Guard and flown to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the deadly plane crash:

“I’m saddened to hear of the loss of two dedicated Civil Air Patrol members, Pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, who lost their lives in today’s crash and my thoughts are with their families, friends and colleagues. These individuals, along with survivor co-pilot Randall Settergren, who was injured, served the Civil Air Patrol as volunteers who wanted to help make Colorado a better, safer place for all. The State of Colorado is grateful for their commitment to service and it will not be forgotten. I also want to thank the first responders who assisted with the rescue and recovery efforts.”

The Larmier County Sheriff's Office is responding to the crash and will provide updates.