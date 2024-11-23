Skip to Content
Car crash causes power outage and shuts down lanes on Garden of the Gods Rd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a car crash at the intersection of W. Garden of the Gods Rd and N. Chestnut St.

The crash has caused traffic delays by shutting down multiple westbound lanes and shutting off the power for 380 customers according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Three cars were involved in the crash. Police tell KRDO13 there were no major injures and no one was sent to the hospital because of the crash.

The cause of the crash is also unknown at this time.

First responders are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

KRDO13 will keep updating this story as more information becomes available.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

