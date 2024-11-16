Car crash to police chase to arrest; Colorado Springs Police charge man with multiple felonies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Saturday morning car crash turned into a police chase after officers discovered one of the cars in the crash was stolen and the driver tried to flee on foot

Colorado Springs Police were originally called to Circle Drive for a two-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers, Zack Canary, tried to escape after officers realized the car he was driving was stolen.

Police say during the chase he forced his way into a home, running through the back door and then across multiple backyards.

Officers were able to catch up to him and arrested him on multiple felony charges, including for the theft of the car and burglary.