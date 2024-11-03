Missing US Army Seargent thought to be headed towards Colorado found dead, cause unknown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Missing US Army Seargent David Johnson who investigators thought could be heading towards Colorado was found dead this weekend.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division announced they are working with local law enforcement to find out the circumstances surrounding his death.
The reward posted for information about Johnson's whereabouts has been rescinded.
