Southern Colorado first responder killed in car crash during drive to work

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Tragedy struck this weekend in Custer County when a Custer County Emergency Medical Services Paramedic was killed in a car crash on Highway 69.

Colorado State Patrol says just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a fatal crash, at Highway 69 near milepost 64. Troopers on the scene determined a Honda Civic was traveling southbound when it lost control and struck a Ram 3500 traveling northbound.

The driver of the Ram 3500 stayed at the scene and suffered no reported injuries, but the 39-year-old Canon City resident driving the Honda Civic was declared dead on the scene.

Custer County EMS identified Andrew Fernandez as the 39-year-old killed in the head-on collision. He leaves behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.

In a Facebook post, the County EMS organization says Fernandez was on his way to work when the crash occurred.

"Andrew was a top-notch paramedic and an even better human being. Andrew was a clever, intelligent, and warm person. He was highly respected at Custer County EMS for his diligent patient care and willingness to serve," Custer County EMS said.

Fernandez worked as a paramedic for more than 10 years.