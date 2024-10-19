Colorado Springs fire district welcomes a dozen new firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—The Stratmoor Hills Fire District now has 12 more firefighters after recruits wrapped up their training with an emotional ceremony on Saturday.

"The [fire] academy's rigorous physical training tested me to my limits. Pushing me past what I thought I was capable of; new levels of strength and endurance," Daniel Cole a graduating firefighter told KRDO13.

The new graduating class will now join the dozens of firefighters and staff overlooking 6,000 households and thousands of families in the Stratmoor Hills Fire District.