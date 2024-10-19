Skip to Content
Colorado Springs fire district welcomes a dozen new firefighters

KRDO
By
New
Published 7:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)—The Stratmoor Hills Fire District now has 12 more firefighters after recruits wrapped up their training with an emotional ceremony on Saturday.

"The [fire] academy's rigorous physical training tested me to my limits. Pushing me past what I thought I was capable of; new levels of strength and endurance," Daniel Cole a graduating firefighter told KRDO13.

The new graduating class will now join the dozens of firefighters and staff overlooking 6,000 households and thousands of families in the Stratmoor Hills Fire District.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

