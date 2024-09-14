Skip to Content
Hundreds flock to Riverwalk for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Around 800 people showed up on the Riverwalk on Saturday for the Pueblo Walk to End Alzheimer's.

A spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association Rocky Mountain Region told KRDO 13 that the Pueblo walk raised nearly $50,000 toward its $67,000 goal. The Alzheimer's Association says the money raised will go towards providing education, programs, and services to the 91,000 Colorado families living with Alzheimer's for free.

On September 28 the Alzheimer's Association is hosting a Walk to End Alzheimer's in Memorial Park. You can learn more here.

