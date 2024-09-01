Confusion continues to surround leadership in the Colorado Republican party

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- Who is the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party? On Saturday Colorado Republicans voted to keep Dave Williams as chairman, one week after another group of Colorado Republicans voted him out.

Last week Williams was voted out by a group of Republicans in Brighten. Eli Bremer was voted in to take his place.

Bremer told KRDO 13 the State Central Committee had canceled the August 31st meeting, but the meeting still took place.

Vickie Tonkins, the chairwoman of the El Paso County GOP attended Saturday's meeting in Castle Rock.

In a press release posted on the Colorado Republican Party X account, they say last week's vote was invalid.

During yesterday's meeting, a group of 204 Republicans voted 191.5 to 10 to keep Dave Williams as the chairman of the State's Republican Party.

"I'm sorry that this had to play out in the media as unfortunately these individuals so often do. But it [the meeting on August 24] was illegal, meaning it was not legitimate. It was not called according to our rules and bylaws," said Tonkins.

Last week in a previous interview with KRDO, Bremer said the meeting that happened on August 24 was legal.

"We had three attorneys in the front of the room. The former state party chair, Christy Burton Brown, served as an advisor. The top Republican attorney in the state, Chris Murray, served as a legal adviser and the former secretary of state. Attorney Wayne Williams served as the parliamentarian," said Bremer.

KRDO 13 reached out to Bremer after Saturday's meeting and vote. He responded with a statement: