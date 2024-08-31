Conflicting Colorado GOP votes to retain Williams one week after voting to remove

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Republican Party published the results of a vote that favored keeping Dave Williams as chair of the Colorado GOP one week after a group of Colorado Republicans voted to oust Williams.

In a press release posted on Twitter/X, the GOP said the group of 204 Republicans voted 191.5 to 10 to keep Williams are chairman of the State's Republican Party. The release also claims the results of last week's vote at a Brighton church are invalid. The GOP says they will fight those results in and out of court.

Last week, members of the Colorado GOP voted Williams out replacing him with the former head of the El Paso County Republicans Eli Bremer.

Last week Bremer told KRDO 13 that this Saturday's meeting was previously ruled invalid.

Our Denver news partners, 9News, said their reporter and others were barred from entry into Saturday's meeting.