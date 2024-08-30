Skip to Content
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Aug. 30

August 30, 2024 9:49 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award goes to Pueblo County High School. Go Hornets!

