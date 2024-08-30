Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Aug. 30
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award goes to Pueblo County High School. Go Hornets!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award goes to Pueblo County High School. Go Hornets!
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.