What keeps Manitou haunted? New ghost tour open year-round aims to answer that

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - "Haunted Manitou" ghost tours took KRDO13 reporter Bradley Davis down supposed haunted streets they say keep Manitou Springs spooky all year round.

Haunted Manitou is in its first year in business, filling the role of a summer-spook fix before the Fall season.

"Everybody just kept telling us about this haunt and that haunt. 'Did you hear about this building?' And we were like, 'Well, where's the closest ghost tour?' And they said, 'We don't really have one in the summer,'" Co-owner Julia Becker said. "We decided, why not us?"

The tour passes multiple businesses whose owners said experience paranormal activity on a regular basis. John Fahnestock, the owner of "Kill Your Culture" in downtown Manitou, has security video of merchandise falling off shelves when no one's around.

"There's just something really creepy going on here," Fahnestock said. "I love it, honestly. I like to get a little bit of goosebumps. Everybody's like, 'We should spend the night in your store.' And yeah, let's do this. Maybe we should."

Haunted Manitou has two more weekends left in its inaugural season. Its final tours run August 29-September 1 and September 5-8.