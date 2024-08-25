Skip to Content
Top Stories

All-inclusive bike ride gives all kids a chance to enjoy the outdoors

By
Published 8:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Something as simple as a bike ride takes on new meaning when everyone is invited to the fun.

On Saturday the Cool C.A.T.S Club got together with kids on bikes for an inclusive popsicle bike ride in Colorado Springs. Organizers said one girl enjoyed her first adaptive bike at 13 years old.

"A lot of times families that have a loved one living with a disability are so isolated," Ashley Steinbach the director of the Cool C.A.T.S Club told KRDO 13. Steinbach said they've grown to include more than 300 families in the bike ride.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content