All-inclusive bike ride gives all kids a chance to enjoy the outdoors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Something as simple as a bike ride takes on new meaning when everyone is invited to the fun.

On Saturday the Cool C.A.T.S Club got together with kids on bikes for an inclusive popsicle bike ride in Colorado Springs. Organizers said one girl enjoyed her first adaptive bike at 13 years old.

"A lot of times families that have a loved one living with a disability are so isolated," Ashley Steinbach the director of the Cool C.A.T.S Club told KRDO 13. Steinbach said they've grown to include more than 300 families in the bike ride.