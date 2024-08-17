Multi-vehicle crash shuts down CO highway, one driver sent to hospital via Flight for Life

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State Patrol said one driver in a multi-car crash needed to be sent to the hospital via Flight for Life.

According to a press release, just after 12:30 p.m., State Patrol Troopers responded to reports of an accident on Highway 285 near mile marker 218 in Park County. Initial reports from Troopers on the scene say the crash involved a Mercedes Benz Sprinter, a large van, and a Toyota Tundra, a truck, hauling a camper trailer.

CSP said the vehicles were going in opposite directions when Mercedes Benz crossed the double yellow centerline hitting the Toyota truck.

A 29-year-old male from Mexico was driving the Mercedes Benz van. He was transported to the hospital via Flight for Life. The extent of his injuries is unknown. CSP is reporting no other injuries in the crash. They do not believe excessive speed played a factor in the crash.

Highway 285 was closed for nearly 4 hours because of the crash. The road was reopened at 4:21 pm.