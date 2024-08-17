40-50 air show spectators hit by heat-related illness, several sent to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is treating 40 to 50 people suffering from heat-related illness at the Pike's Peak Regional Airshow.

UPDATE AT 4:25 PM:

CSFD told an on-scene KRDO reporter that now 5 people are in the hospital fighting heat-related illness.

Original story:

The fire department released a statement on Twitter/X.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department is actively responding to a situation at the Pikes Peak Airshow where more than 40-50 people are experiencing heat-related illness. 3 people have been transported to local hospitals at this time while others are being moved indoors to cool down and are being monitored by fire personnel. Our operations team is working closely with the fire department and taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. The large number of people needing assistance has required additional resources to ensure everyone receives the necessary care. CSFD PIO on Twitter/X

