Shelter-in-place lifted in Northwestern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - A suspect is now in custody after police say he was spotted walking down the street with an assault rifle triggering a shelter-in-place, which has since ended.

Colorado Springs Police say they were called to Aubrey Way, near Chipeta Elementary School just before 5:30 pm where a suspect was spotted with what police say was an assault rifle. Officers say he only threatened to shoot himself.

CSPD was able to de-escalate the situation and take him into protective custody.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 7:38 pm according to Peak Alerts.