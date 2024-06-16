Skip to Content
Two residents displaced in Colorado Springs after barbecue grill fire extends into their home

KRDO13
today at 6:23 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It may be grilling season, but that doesn't mean homeowners shouldn't keep a watchful eye while cooking in their backyards. A fire that started from a barbecue grill at one home near Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs has now left two residents displaced.

Colorado Springs Fire Department tells KRDO13 that there were no injuries reported from the fire, and that there was minimal damage to the home, however there was enough smoke that spread inside to cause the space to be unlivable for the time being.

CSFD says they had upwards of 26 firefighters on scene, and were able to completely put the fire out in just over 20 minutes after arriving on scene at 4:56 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler Cunnington

