Entire intersection of Powers and Fountain in Colorado Springs closed due to deadly crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police have shut down the entire intersection of East Powers Boulevard and South Fountain Boulevard due to a deadly multi-car crash.

Police say directions of both boulevards are closed as of Sunday afternoon shortly after 1:00 p.m. and will be for the next several hours.

Springs Police say that their Major Crash Team is out at the scene investigating.

Detours through Aeroplaza Drive will be the likely route to get around the intersection going North/South, as well as Astrozan Blvd to the South of Fountain, and Aeroplaza Drive to the North, to get around the blockage headed East or West.

Here's the look at our KRDO13 Traffic Map as of 1:25 p.m. on Sunday

Further updates are expected from police. KRDO13 is working to learn more about the status of those involved in the crash.